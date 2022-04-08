Bengals plan on building temporary indoor practice facility

Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn wasn’t mincing her words when she said the Cincinnati Bengals were “actively” working on an indoor practice facility.

Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, the team is requesting approval to construct an interim facility.

The plan would be to put up a bubble directly southwest of Paul Brown Stadium and the adjacent practice fields (between the Brent Spence Bridge and Clay Wade Bailey Bridge) in time for the start of the 2022 season.

While the bubble would come out of the franchise’s expenses, they still need the final OK from the city to get it done.

It’s worth repeating that this bubble would just be their temporary facility. The Bengals are still in the process of planning a permanent indoor facility as well. This on-site facility would simply give them an option in the interim and a more convenient location compared to the University of Cincinnati’s indoor bubble that they’ve used sparingly over the last several years.

Assuming this gets approved, the Bengals will have access to a facility of their own going forward.