Mitchell Wilcox re-signed by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract for the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

Wilcox, a third-year player out of the University of South Florida, was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 15 career games while recording three catches for 16 yards and three tackles on special teams.

As of now, the Bengals’ tight end room consists of Wilcox, Hayden Hurst, Scotty Washington, Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss, and the recently-signed Nick Eubanks. There’s also a good chance the Bengals take a tight end at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft, so Wilcox will have his work cut out for him to make the 53-man roster.

Look for the 25-year-old Wilcox to earn one of those final spots or at least a spot on the practice squad with the potential to be called up on gamedays.