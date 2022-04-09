Bengals set to meet Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking at numerous defensive linemen in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

You can add Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Isaiah Thomas to the list of those scheduled to meet with the AFC Champions, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Thomas played all four years at OU, but he didn’t play highly impactful football until his junior season, staying on the field and recording 12 tackles for a loss along with 7.5 sacks.

Thomas was solid as a junior and continued his play into his senior season, totaling 10.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. His plays throughout those few seasons combined with his size at 6-foot-5 make him an interesting prospect.

NFL.com grades Thomas to be 6.13, which is enough to dub him a “Good Backup With The Potential To Develop Into Starter.” Thomas ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash.

He’s a traditional 4-3 defensive end with a solid pass rush ability. With the Bengals having already solved many of their other clear problems in free agency, there’s a good chance they take fliers on some of these mid-tier prospects like Thomas.

He’ll no doubt be a Day 2 or Day 3 option for a team looking to enhance its pass rush. With Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, the Bengals could be looking to add depth to the position group as they’ve brought in many defensive line prospects.