More MACtion!

The Cincinnati Bengals are inking a deal to bring Miami University wide receiver Jack Sorenson down from Oxford to the Queen City as a college free agent signing.

While he played college ball an hour north of Cincinnati, Sorenson is originally from Kildeer, Illinois. He was redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and eventually became a starter in 2018. As a super senior in 2021, he racked up 1,406 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 76 receptions. He had 620 more yards than anyone else for Miami last season.

For his career, Sorenson finished with 3,070 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 191 catches, all of which are no worse than sixth-best in program history.

Despite his production, the reasons why Sorenson went undrafted involve his athleticism and age. He ran a mere 4.70 40-yard dash at just 189 pounds. Speed and explosion aren’t his calling cards, but he did clock a 6.90 three-cone time. He’s also turning 25 by the time training camp begins, so he pretty much is who he is as an athlete.

Sorenson is the second receiver signed as a college free agent by the Bengals this year and the second in-state MAC prospect added to the roster, with the other being fifth-round pick Tycen Anderson from Toledo. He now joins a receivers room that goes 10 deep, so unless injuries strike, he’ll be gunning for a practice squad spot come August.

