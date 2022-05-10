Tee Higgins works out without sling for recovering shoulder

Wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed he had offseason surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder during the Cincinnati Reds home opener when he arrived wearing a sling. He had played through the injury last season on his way to racking up a thousand yard season capped off with two touchdowns and over 100 yards receiving in the Super Bowl.

The young wide receiver showed important progress when the Bengals posted this tweet showing he no longer needed the sling for his shoulder.

offense at work pic.twitter.com/fzdK1vqoTd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 9, 2022

The timetable for Higgins return was the beginning of training camp, which means things continue to go smoothly in that regard. Cincinnati and their young offense will need Higgins help if they hope to show the rest of the NFL that 2021 wasn’t a fluke. That starts with him getting healthy.

Higgins started to look more and more like the player he was billed as when he was drafted later in the season. He was making incredible leaping catches with defenders hanging off of him, which included beating Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a jump ball that Higgins took all the way for a touchdown to start the second half of the Super Bowl.

If he was already making plays like that while playing through that injury then there is no telling how high the ceiling is. It is safe to say that Higgins is going to be able to reach it where ever it is.