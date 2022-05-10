Stanley Morgan Jr. praises Cam Taylor-Britt

When the Cincinnati Bengals traded up for Cam Taylor-Britt in the 2022 NFL Draft, much was made about his tenacity and athleticism. In a defensive back room that saw plenty of additions, adding Taylor-Britt not only fit the mold of what Lou Anarumo looks for in a cornerback, it continued Cincinnati’s trend of reuniting college teammates.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. spent a season practicing against Taylor-Britt at The University of Nebraska and got an up close and personal look at the type of player he will once again play alongside.

When recently speaking with Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, Morgan recalls their college days and provides a look at the kind of effort we can expect from the rookie.

“I called him ‘The Energizer Bunny,’” Morgan said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s always been that way … We’ll get an energetic humble beast.”

“High energy” seems to fit when speaking of Taylor-Britt and that certainly seems to fit with the current Bengals defensive backfield. You’ve got a good mix of personality styles in the defensive back room, but you can expect to see energy from them all every Sunday. From the sound of it, we can expect the same from the rookie.

Taylor-Britt spoke highly of Morgan as well. While Morgan hasn’t had a huge impact in the Bengal offense catching the ball, it was a bit of a different story in Lincoln. Morgan’s final season with the Cornhuskers was his most productive, leading Taylor-Britt to seek out matchups in practice, something he recalled to Hobson.

“When he was playing receiver at Nebraska, I always tried to go against him just being the competitor that I am. I promise you that if you ask him to do an interview, he’ll tell you that I was always the first one to try and knock out Stanley Morgan just because he was a superstar on the team. I just had to solidify myself and show that this freshman wasn’t afraid to come in and work.”

Since Zac Taylor took over, two things are clearly high on his list of importance when bringing players into the building: culture and chemistry. A method that has lead to a fully engaged locker room, an exciting feeling around every practice and most importantly, one of the fastest turnarounds we’ve ever seen from an NFL team.