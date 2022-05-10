Bengals News (5/10): Special returns

Kettering Health to be Official Healthcare Provider of Cincinnati Bengals

"As a healthcare organization, Kettering Health is dedicated to supporting the needs of our community, ultimately helping people be their best," said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health. "The Bengals are equally committed to their people, their fans, and local residents. This partnership builds on that common purpose and the strengths of both organizations, and we are excited to work together to build a healthier community."

Preview of Bengals NFL 2022 Schedule Release

Don't write that in just yet. There are no guarantees as the NFL puts together this 272-block Ouija board, a space for each game the league views as an "asset." Even as North spoke this past weekend with the release looming, there were still flagged emails flying into his in-box with new proposals.

Bengals’ Dax Hill was best pick of the draft, says one insider

A favorite exercise for many football media outlets is their favorite pick of the draft or favorite draft class, things like that. ESPN had their own version with their writers and insiders and the Cincinnati Bengals made an appearance thanks to one writer.

Bengals liked Kaiir Elam in Round 1, medicals kept them from Andrew Booth Jr.

“Cincinnati was pretty set on defensive back in Round 1 and would have strongly considered cornerback Kaiir Elam had he dropped to No. 31. But the Bengals largely didn’t expect that. Some in Cincinnati’s building also really liked Andrew Booth Jr., but his medical profile was an issue — and it likely played a big part in his fall to the second round.”

Film Breakdown: What Third-Round Pick Zachary Carter Brings to Cincinnati Bengals' Defense

In his redshirt freshman season, he blocked a kick. In his sophomore season, he compiled 4.5 sacks. Then his junior season he led the team in sacks (5) and tackles for a loss (9.5). His senior year was by far his best campaign. Carter had eight sacks during his final season at Florida.

Bengals Schedule: 5 games that absolutely must be in primetime in 2022

Due to the additional regular-season game, the Bengals will play one game against the NFC East this year and since they won the AFC North, they’ll draw the winner of that division, which was the Cowboys. They’ll also face the AFC East and NFC South while also getting the winners of the AFC South (Titans) and AFC West (Chiefs) respectively.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL schedule: Scouting opponents

The NFL added a 17th game in 2021 and it was a home game for AFC teams. This year, it will be a road game for the Bengals as NFC teams will get to host nine games. The Bengals will play eight games at Paul Brown Stadium as they will also not be playing any international games.

Should Bengals have interest in free-agent CB James Bradberry?

The Giants cut Bradberry on Monday, with PFN’s Aaron Wilson reporting a trade worth a possible late-round pick never happened because of the money Bradberry would cost on a long-term deal.

Bengals' rookie Cam Taylor-Britt has already earned a nickname

Second-round pick Cam Taylor-Britt recently joined a Bengals secondary chockful of talent from fellow rookie Daxton Hill to star safety Jessie Bates, but Taylor-Britt has already differentiated himself from the crowd.

Bengals’ Pooka Williams name to watch as punt and kick returner

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons recently spotlighted Pooka Williams as a name to watch at that spot, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com: “Pooka is somebody that is going to be an intriguing guy to see how his development has gone from year one to year two.”

Around the league

Broncos-Rams clash set for Christmas Day on CBS/Nickelodeon simulcast

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET in a game simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. It will be Wilson's first game against the Rams since the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback's trade out of the NFC West.

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst upon retirement

Brady has determined his next pursuit following the conclusion of his NFL career: broadcasting football. Once Brady decides to retire, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst, the network announced on Tuesday. Brady will call games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

32 NFL teams, 32 people to root for: From Lamar Jackson to Lovie Smith to Laura Fryar -- and beyond

I don't hide the fact that I am a fan of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson -- the player and the person. The poise and grace he showed during his draft night back in April of 2018, when he plummeted to the bottom of the first round, remains an indelible memory. The camera kept focusing on him and his mom in an increasingly empty green room, the two of them leaning against each other, shoulder to shoulder, while seated, heads down, tension rising. It was debatable who was more uncomfortable in that moment: Jackson or the national television audience. Once the fall was over, once Baltimore traded back into the first round and selected him with the final pick of Day 1, Jackson chose to look ahead, not back.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 10

Indianapolis will be Kelly's fourth team in his nine-season NFL career, which dates back to 2012 but includes a 2013 season in which he did not appear in a game. Kelly has spent the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans, where he filled the role of swing tackle and spent more of his time as a Titan on the right side of the line.