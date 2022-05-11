Bengals News (5/11): Blocking out the hype

Bengals' DJ Reader on what makes defense tick

He was their first major move of the decade, six weeks before they drafted Joe Burrow in the week COVID shut down Paul Brown Stadium and the country. Every Super Bowl starter on defense but left end Sam Hubbard, free safety Jessie Bates III and linebacker Germaine Pratt joined him. They're all back and looking back on it now, he's asked if this is the best defense nobody knows.

Quick Hits From Bengals OTAs

"I feel that I have a good offseason regimen," Williams said during a break in Tuesday's voluntary workout. "I've been showing up to camp at a good weight, strong, in shape, so I think that's the same M.O. I'm trying this year. I feel good about that so far."

Jonah Williams Knows Cincinnati Bengals' Revamped Offensive Line Must Be Much Better This Season

"We didn’t play well enough," Williams said on Tuesday. "I think that’s pretty obvious when you look at the stats and you look at the outcome of the game. I think everyone in the locker room understands that and we know that we want to get to that stage again and we want to perform a lot better the next time that we’re there. So that’s our goal. That’s what we’re working toward."

Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi visiting with Jets

While a reunion with the Bengals sounds unlikely, Ogunjobi was a key cog in the Super Bowl defense while having a career year and rotating with B.J. Hill as an interior pass-rusher. The team chose to extend Hill in free agency around the same time Ogunjobi was agreeing with the Bears.

Bengals ignoring hype elsewhere, focused on keeping AFC throne: 'It goes through us right now'

Their in-state rival Cleveland Browns were at least a brief topic on Tuesday. Yes, the same Browns who have powered hype trains in two of the last three offseasons -- but have only reached the playoffs in the season in which they weren't leading the sports-talk shows -- are the ones the Bengals had to discuss this week.

Why Joe Burrow and the Bengals Won't Be a One-Year Wonder in Loaded AFC

Over more than a half-century of the biggest game in sports, there have been all of three instances where a team that lost the Super Bowl went on to win it the following year—the 1971 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl VI), the 1972 Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VII) and the 2018 New England Patriots (Super Bowl LIII).

Around the league

Mike McCarthy set to return to Lambeau Field in Cowboys-Packers game in Week 10 on FOX

Green Bay and Dallas boast two of the most successful franchises in NFL history, as the Packers have won 13 NFL titles (four Super Bowls and nine NFL championships), while the Cowboys have won five Super Bowls in eight appearances.

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

This news arrives a day after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in its NFL programming for the upcoming season. Other former NFL players who have taken their talents to the booth in recent years include Drew Brees, Greg Olsen, Tony Romo, and Aqib Talib, among others. With this in mind, we ask the question:

2022 NFL All-Paid Team: Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline richest lineup

Average per year (APY) is the most accepted measure of comparison for player contracts, so it's what will be used for our purposes. Also, players who received the franchise tag are ineligible, due to the fixed nature of their salaries.

Buccaneers planning for another 'redshirt year' for QB Kyle Trask

"I don't see him competing with (Blaine) Gabbert (for the backup job) this year," Christensen told reporters Tuesday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He could do it, just all the odds are stacked against you. You can't rep everybody, it's hard to get Gabbert enough reps. So we'll prepare Gabbert as the No. 2."