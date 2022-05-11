 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Springing into Summer

The Cincinnati Bengals are charging forward with their roster towards training camp and the preseason. We take a long look at one particular 2022 rookie, while also engaging in some “Believe It or Not?” debates and strolling down memory lane with a “Remember When?”.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Bengals are continuing workouts, as the team prepares for a break before training camp. Cincinnati’s roster appears to be in really good shape, but there are a couple of lingering questions.

On this week’s episode, we look at one particular rookie and try to answer some of those question marks heading into summer.

