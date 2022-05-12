 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Everything to know and live blog

Bring on the leaks!

By John Sheeran
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL schedule is set to be officially revealed at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network and ESPN.

Odds are if you’re reading this post before tonight, you’ve already seen the dates of some Bengals games. Reports have the Miami Dolphins coming to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football and Joe Burrow’s Louisiana reunion going down with a Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints. But there is still much to learn about the Bengals’ 17-game slate.

Keep track here for all the latest news surrounding the schedule release, and come talk about it in the comments section.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Schedule Release

  • Date: May 12
  • Time: 8 pm ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN
  • Online Stream: NFL.com, NFL Mobile and WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network for live stream, get a free trial to watch it via YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Cincinnati Bengals Opponents 2022

