Bengals News (5/12): Getting ready for the lights

Three Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 Schedule

Cincinnati is expected to get the maximum (five) primetime games following their run to Super Bowl LVI. We also know they have the third-hardest strength of schedule behind the Rams and Cardinals.

3 free agents the Bengals need to add following the 2022 draft

As of now, the left guard position in Cincinnati will be filled by Jackson Carman but there’s been some troubling news surrounding last year’s second-round pick. The Bengals took Cordell Volson in the fourth round of this year’s draft and he could be another option there.

What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Zachary Carter

After attacking the defensive secondary twice to start the 2022 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals then turned around and got in the trenches with Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter in the third round.

Cincinnati Bengals fans need to lay off of C.J. Uzomah

Cincinnati Bengals fans are clearly upset that C.J. Uzomah didn’t re-sign with the team that drafted him back in 2015 and they’re letting their anger shine through. It feels that no matter what Uzomah says or does, fans are not happy with him.

Saints Schedule Rumors: Week 3 vs Bengals slated for primetime

As most Louisianians know, the Bengals are led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, two key players in the LSU Tigers winning the National Championship in the 2019 college football season. It’ll be hard to root against Burrow and Chase but Saints fans will if they have to.

Around the league

Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematch

Featuring two of the best and most popular quarterbacks in the game, the Chiefs-Buccaneers showdown is also a rematch of Super Bowl LV. It will be the first time the teams have squared off since the Bucs bested the Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021, and the game will also be a historic encounter as it will stand as the first Super Bowl rematch played in the same venue of that Super Bowl, as Tampa Bay became the first team to play in (and win) the big game on its homefield.

Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Stidham entered the NFL via a fourth-round pick spent on him by New England in the 2019 draft, and he's since spent the majority of the last three years sitting behind passers the organization preferred over him. Stidham was a rookie for Tom Brady's final season in New England in 2019, and it seemed Stidham might take over as the team's starter following Brady's departure in early 2020.

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

Looking back at 2021, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs each played in six prime-time games -- tied for the most such contests in a single season with the 2007 New England Patriots since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, according to NFL Research. So before we learn which teams will be featured in these coveted games each week, we asked our analysts to answer the following question:

Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Miami isn't 'limiting' offense with Tua Tagovailoa at QB

"I wouldn't say that we're limiting ourselves in anything," Smith said, via Sports Illustrated's Dolphins site. "He's actually been doing a great job of ... every day presents different routes, different things we're trying to accomplish with receivers. So I would say that everything we've done so far has been extremely optimistic because there's certain things in our progressions and reads and his ability to move from throughout his progressions. He's been awesome for a guy just really being in the system for a month."

Jaguars signing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker to $37.4M rookie contract

Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a rookie contract worth $37.4 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Walker is expected to sign on Thursday, per Garafolo.