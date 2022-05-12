2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 schedule has finally been unveiled!

To kick things off, the Bengals are getting a home opener in Week 1 for the third year in a row. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers to start the season, which has never happened before. Will it be Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for Pittsburgh? They may not know until the week of the game.

Instead of playing on Thanksgiving, which was rumored to be true, the Bengals will travel to Fort Worth and face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. La’el Collins won’t have to wait long to face the team who released him back in March, and both C.J. Uzomah and Carl Lawson will get cracks at their former team when the Bengals and New York Jets play in the Meadowlands in Week 3.

Of the Bengals’ five scheduled primetime games, three of them are AFC North contests, and all three are on the road. The Bengals will first host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, and then get an extended rest period before a Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland. Will Bart Scott try to run onto the field to tackle Joe Burrow himself, or will he be too scared of security and stick to getting mad on television?

In Week 8, the Bengals will travel up I-71 to face the Cleveland Browns for the first Battle of Ohio on Monday Night Football since 1990. If quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to play, it’ll be the first meeting between him and his new in-state rival. Cincinnati then goes on the road in Week 11 for a Sunday night bout with the Steelers.

The fifth and final primetime matchup is a date with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 17, but a Christmas Eve roadtrip to Foxborough, Massachusetts will come first. The Bengals’ Week 16 opponent is the New England Patriots, as they will play on December 24th for the second time in franchise history.

Cincinnati has plenty of afternoon games on the docket as well, including a Week 15 road game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This might be the only time Burrow ever duels with Tom Brady, who nearly retired this offseason and just secured a ludicrous broadcasting contract with FOX Sports for when he retires in the coming decades.

The AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs won’t come until Week 13 as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce return to Cincinnati for revenge.

Both of these games are scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 EST (as will the Cowboys game in Week 2), but they could very well be flexed into the night as it’s towards the later part of the season.

Check out the full schedule below

Week 1 : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 : @ Dallas Cowboys

: @ Dallas Cowboys Week 3 : @ New York Jets

: @ New York Jets Week 4 : Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)

: Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football) Week 5 : @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

: @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football) Week 6 : @ New Orleans Saints

: @ New Orleans Saints Week 7 : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons Week 8 : @ Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football)

: @ Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football) Week 9 : Carolina Panthers

: Carolina Panthers Week 10 : BYE WEEK

: BYE WEEK Week 11 : @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football) Week 12 : @ Tennessee Titans

: @ Tennessee Titans Week 13 : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 : Cleveland Browns

: Cleveland Browns Week 15 : @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 : @ New England Patriots (Christmas Eve)

: @ New England Patriots (Christmas Eve) Week 17 : Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football) Week 18: Baltimore Ravens

The 2022 schedule is here...

All that's left is to #RuleTheJungle



