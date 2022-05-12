Anthony Munoz takes role as Pro Football Hall of Fame relationship officer

One of the biggest travesties when looking at the history of the Cincinnati Bengals is the fact the franchise that has existed for over 50 years has only a single representative in the NFL Hall of Fame. That representative — former offensive tackle Anthony Munoz — is one hell of a player to represent the franchise.

He will now be taking on a role that will have him as one of the biggest faces for the Hall of Fame, ESPN reports.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Anthony Munoz as its first chief football relationship officer. The hall said Thursday that the 1998 inductee will engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors, be involved in philanthropic efforts for the museum and promote the hall’s mission and initiatives. He will report directly to Hall of Fame president Jim Porter.

Munoz himself has already done an outstanding job with his own foundation, so the fact the Hall of Fame is putting the former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in this role isn’t surprising.

“Anthony’s personality and football credibility are perfectly suited for this new position,” Porter said. “He is widely regarded as one of the best to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He understands the demands of the game and what it takes to become a Hall of Famer. As founder of the Anthony Munoz Foundation, he also understands the nonprofit world and what it takes to reach and sustain excellence in that environment.”

This is just one of those things that makes sense when you think about Munoz as a person. He has always been incredibly charismatic and caring off the field. Now hopefully with his new position he can put in a good word for other former Bengals worthy of the Hall of Fame to increase the real-estate of that Cincinnati section in Canton Ohio.