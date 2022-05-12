Bengals preseason schedule includes hosting Los Angeles Rams

The regular season schedule isn’t the only thing being released. We also get to see who the Cincinnati Bengals will play in the preseason.

A reminder that part of the agreement for the 17-game regular season was going down to only three preseason games.

Here is how we will get our first look at the 2022 Bengals:

Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Time and date TBD

vs. Arizona Cardinals, Time and date TBD Week 2: at New York Giants, Time and date TBD

at New York Giants, Time and date TBD Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Time and date TBD

The thing that instantly jumps out is a rematch against the Rams after just playing in the Super Bowl. Of course, we aren’t likely to see starters from either team in that game. It almost feels like a too soon situation.

Check out 2022 NFL game odds at DraftKings.

The Bengals will start off against the Cardinals which will be the first time A.J. Green returns to Cincinnati since departing last offseason for the desert. All eyes also will be on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray after both he and Arizona have been locked in a very awkward back and forth this offseason. It may just be a matter of national media reading into body language or too much into a single drive.

The Giants being the team we will see the most of the starters playing in will be interesting. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a ton of pressure on him to take the next step this season after the Giants have built around him. He will face a tough test against the Bengals starting defense, which likely won’t have the national media loving the outlook of New York going into the regular season.

Get Bengals tickets at TickPick

On that subject, we saw how much reading into the preseason can be a bad thing after Ja’Marr Chase was labeled a bust after having an issue with drops before eventually winning Rookie of the Year and helping carry Cincinnati to a Super Bowl. The preseason is a nice chance to get some initial looks at the starters as well as the depth players battle it out. However, it isn’t that deep.