Bengals 2022 OTAs: Everything to know

Back to work they go.

Super Bowl 56 is three months in the rear view mirror. Week 1 is about four months in front of the dashboard.

It’s time for the Cincinnati Bengals to start defending their AFC crown.

But before we get to training camp, the preseason, and the games actually counting, we have a Summer to grind through. Players are reporting (or not) to voluntary workouts, rookies are being put through minicamps, and the team’s full roster is coming together for the first time this year.

Use this story stream for all the latest news, stories, analysis, and highlights from the Bengals’ offseason program.