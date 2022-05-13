What is your favorite Bengals matchup this season?

The Cincinnati Bengals schedule is filled with plenty of tantalizing matchups. They will face some of the best teams and quarterbacks the NFL has to offer. Now that Cincinnati has a quarterback like Joe Burrow who can go toe-to-toe with these circumstances, it actually makes everything pretty exciting rather than stressful.

Here is the Bengals’ full schedule, we will touch on some of what makes some of these games exciting.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Schedule

The games that instantly stick out are the ones against the great quarterback matchups. Burrow dueling guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson are all going to be fun. However, getting Burrow vs. Tom Brady is going to be great. The Bengals’ first overall pick has caught a few comparisons to Brady already in his career based on his intangibles, and it is a game we almost missed with Brady’s false retirement.

Burrow also gets a chance to face Tua Tagovailoa — who he was in direct competition for being the first overall pick in 2020 before a hip injury — on Thursday Night Football. It is a great chance to show how these two measure against each other in their third season. We also get to see Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple talk after the two spent the weeks between the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl trash talking.

The Bengals also have five primetime games this year. That has to be a bit of an overload to Cincinnati fans who are very used to their 1 o’clock routine for watching games. Do the Monday Night Football games against the Browns and Bills sound better than the Sunday Night Football games against the Ravens and Steelers?

There are just a ridiculous amount of great matchups this season, and it would probably be easier to pick which games you aren’t looking forward to. It seems like a very first world NFL problem to have, but this is the benefit of having such a talented team.

Poll Which Bengals matchup is your favorite in 2022? Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2: @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: @ New York Jets

Week 4: Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)

Week 5: @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6: @ New Orleans Saints

Week 7: Atlanta Falcons

Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: Carolina Panthers

Week 11: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: @ Tennessee Titans

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Cleveland Browns

Week 15: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16: @ New England Patriots (Christmas Eve)

Week 17: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

Week 18: Baltimore Ravens vote view results 4% Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote)

0% Week 2: @ Dallas Cowboys (0 votes)

0% Week 3: @ New York Jets (0 votes)

0% Week 4: Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football) (0 votes)

4% Week 5: @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football) (1 vote)

4% Week 6: @ New Orleans Saints (1 vote)

0% Week 7: Atlanta Falcons (0 votes)

4% Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football) (1 vote)

0% Week 9: Carolina Panthers (0 votes)

4% Week 11: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football) (1 vote)

0% Week 12: @ Tennessee Titans (0 votes)

13% Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs (3 votes)

0% Week 14: Cleveland Browns (0 votes)

8% Week 15: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 votes)

0% Week 16: @ New England Patriots (Christmas Eve) (0 votes)

56% Week 17: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football) (13 votes)

0% Week 18: Baltimore Ravens (0 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!