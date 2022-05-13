Bengals announce 2022 undrafted free agent signings

The Cincinnati Bengals have finalized their undrafted free agent class of 2022, signing 16 college free agents leading up to Friday’s rookie minicamp. Here are the 16:
- LS Cal Adomitis, 6-2, 235, Pittsburgh
- G/C Ben Brown, 6-5, 312, Mississippi
- OT Devin Cochran, 6-7, 306, Georgia Tech
- CB Allan George, 5-11, 191, Vanderbilt
- WR Jaivon Heiligh, 6-1, 202, Coastal Carolina
- LB Clarence Hicks, 6-2, 225, Texas-San Antonio
- CB Delonte Hood, 5-11, 192, Peru State College
- HB Shermari Jones, 6-0, 213, Coastal Carolina
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II, 5-11, 185, Kansas
- G Desmond Noel, 6-4, 301, Florida Atlantic
- WR Kendric Pryor, 5-11, 183, Wisconsin
- DB Bookie Radley-Hiles, 5-9, 183, Washington
- TE Justin Rigg, 6-6, 259, Kentucky
- WR Jack Sorenson, 6-0, 189, Miami (Ohio)
- DL Tariqious Tisdale, 6-5, 285, Mississippi
- LB Carson Wells, 6-3, 241, Colorado
Each player will practice with the team’s rookie draft class during minicamp, as well as additional tryout players who are currently unsigned.
The standard length of a college free agent contract is three years, so if a player makes it through final cuts later this offseason, he’ll be under contract for this season as well as the next two.
Learn more about this year’s UDFAs by going to our signing tracker here!
Loading comments...