Bengals announce 2022 undrafted free agent signings

The Cincinnati Bengals have finalized their undrafted free agent class of 2022, signing 16 college free agents leading up to Friday’s rookie minicamp. Here are the 16:

LS Cal Adomitis, 6-2, 235, Pittsburgh

G/C Ben Brown, 6-5, 312, Mississippi

OT Devin Cochran, 6-7, 306, Georgia Tech

CB Allan George, 5-11, 191, Vanderbilt

WR Jaivon Heiligh, 6-1, 202, Coastal Carolina

LB Clarence Hicks, 6-2, 225, Texas-San Antonio

CB Delonte Hood, 5-11, 192, Peru State College

HB Shermari Jones, 6-0, 213, Coastal Carolina

WR Kwamie Lassiter II, 5-11, 185, Kansas

G Desmond Noel, 6-4, 301, Florida Atlantic

WR Kendric Pryor, 5-11, 183, Wisconsin

DB Bookie Radley-Hiles, 5-9, 183, Washington

TE Justin Rigg, 6-6, 259, Kentucky

WR Jack Sorenson, 6-0, 189, Miami (Ohio)

DL Tariqious Tisdale, 6-5, 285, Mississippi

LB Carson Wells, 6-3, 241, Colorado

Each player will practice with the team’s rookie draft class during minicamp, as well as additional tryout players who are currently unsigned.

The standard length of a college free agent contract is three years, so if a player makes it through final cuts later this offseason, he’ll be under contract for this season as well as the next two.

