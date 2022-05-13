Abu Daramy-Swaray signs with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, the team announced Friday. He participated in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Daramy-Swaray, weighing in at 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, played last season for the Potsdam Royals of the German Football League. He played in all 12 of the Royals’ 2021 games, recording 39 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions and nine total passes defensed.

Daramy-Swaray is a product of Colgate University, where he last played in 2019 as a senior. Since this is his first NFL contract, he will be classified as a rookie.

Check out the video below for more insight into Daramy-Swaray’s background and what drives him to be the best version of himself.

