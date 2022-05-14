Sam Hubbard hosts annual charity event

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard hosted his annual Fowling Tournament Thursday night, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

The event featured alumni Bengals players, fans, and supporters and included playing in a tournament game that combines football and bowling.

Hubbard started his foundation in 2021 with its goal being to fight hunger and provide those in his hometown of Cincinnati and surrounding communities with “resources, experiences, and support to help reach their full potential.”

The 26-year-old former first round pick was the Bengals Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee last season. Los Angeles Rams and former Bengal offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth took home the league-wide honor.

Hubbard joined a list of Bengals’ yearly Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees that includes Geno Atkins, Giovani Bernard, Carlos Dunlap, Michael Johnson and Andy Dalton the last handful of seasons.

Over the years, Hubbard has also worked with Cincinnati COOKS! and Lighthouse Youth Services; Shop with Sam gifting twenty students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati a shopping spree ‘Ohio Fed’ collaboration with Homage to benefit Freestore Foodbank and his Foundation and has hosted local football camps.