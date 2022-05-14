Bengals News (5/14): Earned legacy

Bengals rookie minicamp: Cordell Volson begins pursuit of starting guard job - The Athletic

Zac Taylor sets up just one day to get newcomers acclimated to being a part of the team.

When the Bengals gathered their rookies for the first time on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields Friday, the only veteran on the roster who worked was punter Drue Chrisman as he begins his quest to win the punting job owned by Kevin Huber these past 13 years.

Destiny in the making: Lassiter II lands with Bengals, walking same UDFA path as his dad - The Athletic

The elder Lassiter, who spent 10 years in the NFL, died unexpectedly in 2019. His son now tries to forge his career in Cincinnati.

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's girlfriend asks for misdemeanor case to be dismissed

The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis says he and Ryan Tannehill are off to a good start

New Tennesee Titans quarterback Malik Willis said he has no issue with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's comments that it's not his job to mentor Willis.

Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Henry Ruggs' case

A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Bears hit with bizarre NFL scheduling quirk that team hasn't seen in 58 years plus 10 other schedule oddities - CBSSports.com

Some teams were given a pretty crazy schedule by the NFL