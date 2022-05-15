What will be the Bengals’ most challenging game in 2022?

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be hard-pressed to improve upon their record from a year ago, but they did have a few regretful losses that could be different this time around, especially with another year of experience under the belt of the team's core.

That said, making the Super Bowl is something many Bengals fans had never witnessed their team accomplish. That’s in the past now though, and it’s time to press into the future for the Bengals.

The 2022 season, for Cincinnati, will have many similar faces as the core on both sides of the ball will be returning. Browns’ newcomer Deshaun Watson and Ravens’ full-strength Lamar Jackson will be in the conference and pose a threat to the Bengals’ reign.

That said, here’s where the sides will meet, along with a daunting non-division schedule.

#Bengals 2022 schedule:



W1: Pitt

W2: at Dallas

W3: at NYJ

W4: Miami (TNF)

W5: at Balt (SNF)

W6: at NO

W7: Atlanta

W8: at Cleveland (MNF)

W9: Carolina

W10: Bye

W11: at Pitt (SNF)

W12: at Tenn

W13: KC

W14: Cleveland

W15: at TB

W16: at NE (Sat)

W17: Buffalo (MNF)

W18: Balt — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) May 13, 2022

Five primetime games is something to highlight, and that’s what I’m going to call the Joe Burrow effect. Burrow and Chase were a dynamic duo last season, and they made the Bengals one of the most thrilling teams to watch.

In terms of challenging, there are a few that immediately catch the eye, one of which is the Bengals' Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. At the very least, it’s a home game which should help Cincinnati.

At New England, at Tampa Bay, at Dallas and at Tennessee all are up there as well. All four teams made the playoffs a season ago, and with those games being on the road, the Bengals will be tested often.

At home against Kansas City is the other game to note. The Bengals have 2 of the top 3 AFC teams at home and then a slew of top NFC teams on the road.

2022 will not be easy, but which of these will be the most challenging? Vote below!

