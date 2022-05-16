Bengals News (5/16): All about numbers

Bengals UDFA defensive tackle turning heads at rookie camp

“Height, weight, speed, he’s an impressive athlete,” Duffner said of Tisdale, via Hobson. “The staff really likes the length of these players and the fact they’ve got some traits we think can help our defense. They all have good motors.”

Bengals' owner Mike Brown was against Rams leaving St. Louis, while Reds' President asks fans 'where ya gonna go?'

Although the ending of the Super Bowl didn't favor the city of Cincinnati, Bengals fans everywhere and Cincinnatians stayed with the team and showed them support no matter what. That's what Brown was getting at when he insisted on the Rams staying in their home state.

Jersey numbers revealed for Bengals’ undrafted free agents

That list of new arrivals includes notables like long-snapper Cal Adomitis, offensive lineman Ben Brown, wideout Jaivon Heiligh and defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale.

Archdeacon: Longtime Bengals trainer comes ‘full circle’

He wasn’t a sprinter either, but he still wanted to be involved in sports and that’s when Odell Pursifull, the track coach and physical education teacher at Mad River, threw him the pitch he’d eventually hit out of the park.

Ranking the 5 Bengals tight ends currently on the roster

Many Cincinnati Bengals fans were surprised when they heard that fan-favorite tight-end C.J. Uzomah had made a deal with the New York Jets. Uzomah signed a deal worth $24 million over three years, causing some loyal Uzomah fans to realize that this game is still a business.

Bengals Schedule: QB controversy storyline to watch for Week 1 vs PIT

The more exciting part is that the Bengals get to open the season at home and considering how good this team ended up being a season ago, Paul Brown Stadium is going to be ROWDY for that home opener.

Bengals rookie Daxton Hill not given great odds to win DROTY

When the Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick last year, he was immediately given respectable odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year title. He ended up smashing the competition and was crowned the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Around the league

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

"Seeing, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati back to back, that was kinda like the first thing that I saw," Parsons said Thursday night on '22 Schedule Release. "Bengals in it last year, Super Bowl contender, obviously. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are always Super Bowl contenders. It's a testament to see where our team's at and where we stand at. And I think that's a great start to [play against] those two Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl-type teams will be big 'W's for the Cowboys."

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

As I watch young players find their games at different times of their respective careers, the process reminds me of watching popcorn kernels pop in a kettle simmering over intense heat. It takes some kernels a little longer to pop than their counterparts. The same can be said for players around the league, with circumstances impacting their development on and off the field.

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

"I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it's just there's a lack of trust that was broken, I think," Pederson said in a Friday news conference. "For me, it's about gaining the trust back and they have to see it through me. They have to see the transparency, the honesty. I've always said I'm going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me.

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Gore connected with a vicious right cross that stiffened Yaya Olorunsola, who fell unconscious onto the canvas in the fourth round of the co-main event of Gamebred Boxing 1 Saturday night in Jackson, Miss.

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

But just as Matthew joined the Blazers in 2020, his new team felt the affects of the cancellations that the COVID-19 pandemic forced on the sports world, and Valdosta State was hit harder than most. While many NCAA football teams were able to salvage an abridged 2020 season, the Valdosta State athletic department had to cancel all of the team's games. With his season gone and no clarity on what came next, Matthew said he started to think about whether there was any point in pursuing football beyond college.