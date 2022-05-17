Pro Football Focus grades Bengals offseason

As the Cincinnati Bengals team is (mostly) fully formed for how they will head into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus has released their off-season grades for all 32 teams.

With free agent signings along the offensive line, players retained and the NFL Draft, PFF was naturally high on the moves Cincinnati made as they load up for another chance at the Super Bowl.

CINCINNATI BENGALS Offseason Grade: A Free Agency Grade: Good Draft Grade: B+

First, the site notes the most noticeable improvement, that of the offensive line. After seeing quarterback Joe Burrow sacked 70 times (including postseason), it was no secret what the front office needed to attack this spring. Noted in their grading process was not only the quality of players the team acquired, but how they went about it.

“The Bengals’ offseason strategy this year could be taught in a clinic. They just made the Super Bowl but knew they needed to overhaul their offensive line. Rather than pay top-of-the-market money to the best offensive lineman they could find (Jacksonville…), they spread their investment in multiple Tier-2 free agents in the first hours of free agency. Guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras represented two clear upgrades. They had the patience to wait Dallas out and then recruit La’el Collins to play right tackle without surrendering a draft pick to make it happen. All of a sudden, four-fifths of the Bengals’ offensive line is in good shape, giving the team the flexibility to draft any position.”

When it comes to the draft, with the offensive line vastly improved, PFF again lauded the Bengals for their selection, siting the flexibility their first-round selection brings to the table.

“That led to draft picks such as Daxton Hill — a versatile defensive back out of Michigan. Hill lined up primarily in the slot for the Wolverines, but nobody is quite sure where he fits in Cincinnati’s secondary because the team now has that luxury of just adding good players and piecing it together later.”

As we enter the beginning of summer, it has been hard to find anyone in the media who doesn’t like what the Bengals have done. With an “A” grade from one of the most trusted football analytics sites out there, fans should prepare themselves for another exciting season.

“The Bengals with Joe Burrow at quarterback should remain contenders due to this offseason.”

Yeah, we like the sound of that.