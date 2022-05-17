Bengals News (5/17): Making the cut

Bengals Rookie Minicamp

"I saw the bulldozers and I was thinking 'You're right at home,'" said Volson, the North Dakota State offensive lineman who stayed home to play in Fargo. "Sometimes, maybe I'll need to go get humble and move some railroad ties or something. It's a cool place. First time I've ever been in Cincinnati."

Zac Taylor explains the Bengals’ new approach to the offseason

Zac Taylor is like a lot of NFL coaches in the way his calendar works. And normally, for him and pretty much everyone else in his profession, that means once the end of June hits, he and his family are taking trips, seeing people and checking every box they need to before camp kicks off and the grind of the season gets started.

Safety Jessie Bates and Bengals far from long-term deal

The safety has no intentions of playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag, a person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports+. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Bengals sign CB Abu Daramy-Swaray after rookie tryout

It’s always a good story when a player doesn’t even hear his name called as an undrafted free agent get a shot in rookie camp and earn a spot on the offseason roster and a chance at training camp, especially after a few years.

Way Too Early Regular Season Prediction for 2022 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are hoping to make another Super Bowl run. They have five primetime matchups and three more nationally televised games (4:25 ET kickoff).

Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster post-draft edition

The Cincinnati Bengals finished up the 2022 NFL Draft making six selections with a focus on the defensive side of the ball. But as teams continue to attack the free-agent market and as training camp approaches, head-to-head battles at positions will be on full display to see who will make the team and who won’t.

Around the league

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only NFL team to go from worst to first last season, capturing their first AFC North title since 2015. Three other division winners in 2021 hadn't held the crown in 2020: the Dallas Cowboys (NFC East), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South) and Los Angeles Rams (NFC West).

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. He is currently under NFL investigation for violating the league's personal-conduct policy and is potentially subject to a league-issued suspension.

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

"I think that right now, Carson had an opportunity; it didn't end well in Philadelphia, of course," Aikman said Monday, via ESPN transcript. "He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn't go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he's landed in Washington.

Larry Fitzgerald does not believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

"I don't think so," Fitzgerald answered when asked by TMZ if he thought Hopkins' legacy would be tainted. "He'll still be a Hall of Famer. He's talented. He'll work through it. It's just some adversity and, you know, he's a tough guy, resourceful, and he'll work his way through it."

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media. I thought, 'Well, that's interesting. That'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament,'" Allen said Monday, via WDSU's Fletcher Mackel. "Certainly, I think it was a comment made in jest and we certainly haven't had any conversations in that regard.