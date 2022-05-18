 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bengals ranked sixth in ESPN post-draft power rankings

Not bad for the defending AFC Champions.

By Aaron Gershon
/ new
NFL: DEC 26 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are the sixth-best team in football heading into 2022 per ESPN’s latest power rankings.

Following the 2022 Draft, the Bengals were dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 in ESPN’s power rankings, with the Green Bay Packers jumping ahead of them to claim the final spot in the top five.

When compiling the rankings, ESPN also picked one veteran player on each team who benefited the most from each draft class. The Bengals winner was linebacker Germaine Pratt who watched the team select three defensive backs and two defensive linemen but not another linebacker with its six draft picks.

“Pratt, a fourth-round pick in 2019, arguably had his best year in ‘21 and showed what he can do as an off-ball linebacker. He had the game-sealing interception in the AFC wild-card game over the Raiders, the team’s first playoff win in 31 years. After hitting the linebacker class hard in 2020 with three draftees at the position, the Bengals didn’t draft any this year,” ESPN wrote. “That’s a great sign for Pratt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While Cincinnati put itself in position to replace current starters with players from the ‘22 draft class, the lack of new linebackers could be a silent vote of confidence for Pratt.”

Here are the full power rankings:

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Los Angeles Rams
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Green Bay Packers
  6. Cincinnati Bengals
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Dallas Cowboys
  9. San Francisco 49ers
  10. Baltimore Ravens
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Philadelphia Eagles
  17. Cleveland Browns
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Arizona Cardinals
  20. New Orleans Saints
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Washington Commanders
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Chicago Bears
  25. New York Giants
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars
  27. Seattle Seahawks
  28. Houston Texans
  29. New York Jets
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. Atlanta Falcons
  32. Carolina Panthers

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...