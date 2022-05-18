Bengals ranked sixth in ESPN post-draft power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals are the sixth-best team in football heading into 2022 per ESPN’s latest power rankings.

Following the 2022 Draft, the Bengals were dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 in ESPN’s power rankings, with the Green Bay Packers jumping ahead of them to claim the final spot in the top five.

When compiling the rankings, ESPN also picked one veteran player on each team who benefited the most from each draft class. The Bengals winner was linebacker Germaine Pratt who watched the team select three defensive backs and two defensive linemen but not another linebacker with its six draft picks.

“Pratt, a fourth-round pick in 2019, arguably had his best year in ‘21 and showed what he can do as an off-ball linebacker. He had the game-sealing interception in the AFC wild-card game over the Raiders, the team’s first playoff win in 31 years. After hitting the linebacker class hard in 2020 with three draftees at the position, the Bengals didn’t draft any this year,” ESPN wrote. “That’s a great sign for Pratt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While Cincinnati put itself in position to replace current starters with players from the ‘22 draft class, the lack of new linebackers could be a silent vote of confidence for Pratt.”

