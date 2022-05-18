 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals sign Dax Hill, per report

Hill has agreed to terms.

By John Sheeran
NFL: MAY 13 Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Minicamp Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals’ first draft pick of 2022 is also the first to sign his rookie contract.

Safety Dax Hill has agreed to terms with the Bengals on a four-year deal, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Hill was the 31st pick in last month’s NFL Draft and now becomes the 24th first-round pick to sign.

Like every first-round pick since 2011, Hill’s deal will be four years with at least the first three years being fully guaranteed. After Hill’s third year, the Bengals can decide to exercise a fully guaranteed fifth-year option on his deal as well. Hill will also be eligible for a long-term extension at that time.

Before he was a first-round pick by the Bengals, Hill was a three-year starter for Michigan. He was the No. 1 safety recruit in the country in 2019 and ended up playing multiple positions in the Wolverines’ secondary before specializing at slot cornerback.

Hill is expected to remain a versatile defensive back in Cincinnati’s defense, but he’ll likely get his first real playing time at safety. He’s currently practicing as a starter next to strong safety Vonn Bell while Jessie Bates is holding out for a new contract.

The Bengals have five more draft picks to sign this offseason.

