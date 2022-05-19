Joe Burrow loves playing the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals paid back the Baltimore Ravens last year for the previous two years of domination by sweeping them. One of the biggest reasons for that was Joe Burrow dominating the Ravens through the air. He actually put up 416 passing yards in Week 7 and 525 passing yards in Week 16. The second total was the third most ever thrown for in a single game, and he was only the fourth player ever to throw for at least 525 yards in a single game.

So it should come as no surprise that Burrow likes playing Baltimore. What is surprising is the reason for it, according to an interview with Full Send Podcast:

The news that Burrow steps up when the opposition starts chirping. In fact, he has a history of talking with Ravens linebacker Devin White from their practices at LSU. There is little doubt that White participated quite a bit in the talking given the two’s history.

There was also the time the team’s defensive coordinator and came out saying he wasn’t going to be giving Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase gold jackets talking about how he wouldn’t have to adjust his coverage to slow down the duo. The Bengal’s franchise quarterback went on to say those comments played a part in his historic performance.

However, Burrow didn’t give the Ravens anything to talk about after dismantling them so bad that the team fired their defensive coordinator, signed the best free agent safety on the market in Marcus Williams and drafted the top safety in the draft in Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame.

It has been quite awhile since the Ravens defense has been forced to play catch-up with the Bengals offense. It should be an interesting matchup given these two teams have talented young quarterbacks and defenses that should provide quite a challenge going forward.

It may be in the Ravens’ best interest to keep the talking to a minimum, though.