Bengals News (5/19): Joe Burrow reveals new offensive plan

Bengals Notes: La'el Collins leading O-line

His regard for Pollack's grueling practices is one of the reasons he signed with the Bengals in the offseason. Collins may be the Bengals new right tackle, but his 71 career starts, 28 years and entrée into the NFL elite make him the de facto leader of the Bengals offensive line.

Bengals Sign Dax Hill

Hill (6-0, 191), out of University of Michigan, played in 33 career games with 23 starts for the Wolverines, accumulating 151 career tackles (including 7.5 TFLs), four interceptions, 20 total passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He was named an All-Big Ten first teamer in 2021, and twice an Academic All-Big Ten Conference player, in '21 and '20. He also was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, as well as Michigan's Rookie of the Year on defense in '19.

Bengals into Phase II Of OTAs

"We're going to completely overhaul the offense," said Burrow, breaking into a smile when asked about potential makeovers. "We're going to maybe run the Wing-T a little bit. Maybe our division can start watching Georgia Tech or something."

Bengals' Joe Burrow loves playing trash-talking Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared last week with Nelk on the Full Send Podcast, discussing everything from his expectations ahead of last season's memorable AFC Championship to the Baltimore Ravens' trash talk, and Super Bowl halftime to getting on stage with teammates during Kid Cudi's concert at a post-Super Bowl 56 party.

Joe Burrow embraces recruiting players to Bengals, will continue pitching Cincinnati culture to free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals have changed the fortunes of the franchise with Joe Burrow at quarterback, advancing to the Super Bowl in just Burrow's second season in the league. Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season and plan to make more league championship game appearances with Burrow leading the way.

NFL's top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections

In the craziest offseason in memory (ever?), most of the NFL's roster reconstruction is now behind us. The schedule is out. Yes, kickoff's still four months away, but it's high time for 2022 season forecasting. With that in mind, I wanted to explore the league's top offenses through the prism of projected win share.

Bengals' Joe Burrow opens up on Super Bowl loss, jokes that Cincinnati will run the Wing-T offense this season

Joe Burrow lived up to his "Joe Cool" moniker during his first public interview session since Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals' 25-year-old quarterback showed off his quick whit when asked about how much he expects the Bengals' offense to change in 2022.

Bengals ranked 16th in ESPN’s FPI going into 2022

ESPN revealed their Football Power Index rankings, which include a rating of how much better, in terms of points, a team would be than an average team on a neutral field. The No. 1 team on that list? Not too surprisingly, the Buffalo Bills, at +9.4.

Former Bengals player earns master's degree, inspires others

He ended his social media post by saying, "If you're sitting around frustrated thinking 'my life wasn't supposed to be this way,' just know I felt the same way when I had to give up my NFL career. But I had to let go of the past so I could create space for my future. You still have great things ahead."

Bengals don't have the usual target that attaches to Super Bowl teams

Typically, a conference champion acquires the bull’s-eye that comes from being a measuring stick for other teams. Suddenly, teams that want to prove themselves circle that date on the schedule. Suddenly, the hunter becomes the hunted. Suddenly, it’s a Steph Curry game, not a Chris Paul game.

Bengals rookie Cordell Volson already learning multiple positions

The Cincinnati Bengals waited until the fourth round of the draft to address the offensive line, as the team went defense with each of their first three picks.

Around the league

2022 NFL schedule release by the numbers

NFL Network's Rich Eisen takes you through the numbers that make up the 2022 Schedule Release.

2022 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Last year, however, 14 of 154 Day 3 selections started eight or more contests in their first year in the league -- three more than the average draft class over the past decade. Not surprisingly, nearly half of rookies becoming regular starters since 2012 were picked in the fourth round.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings excited about new staff, which is testing RB at receiver: 'Expect the unexpected'

"I'm real excited about the staff," Kendricks said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Everybody's been on board, everybody's been communicating very well. ... We have this amazing opportunity ahead of us again. ... Whatever happened last year is in the past and we have to move forward. We can learn from a lot of things, but we also have to adapt and change with the new year."

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can 49ers placate Deebo Samuel?

Much of the 2022 offseason is in the rearview mirror, with a number of top NFL free agents off the market and the NFL draft complete. However, there are still pressing matters for each team to address before the 2022 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 8.

Colts receiver Parris Campbell ignoring injury history, focused on proving himself in contract year

Campbell arrived in Indianapolis via a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, and caught his first career touchdown in Week 2 against the division-rival Titans. Three separate injuries cut that season short, limiting him to 18 receptions for 127 yards and that single touchdown in seven games. The next season brought even worse luck, ending after a serious knee injury suffered in Week 2. And in 2021, a broken foot suffered while scoring a touchdown against another AFC South rival, Houston, landed him on injured reserve for the majority of the year.