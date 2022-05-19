Bengals sign 5th-round pick Tycen Anderson

The Cincinnati Bengals today have signed fifth-round draft pick Tycen Anderson to a four-year rookie contract.

Anderson, a safety from the University of Toledo, was drafted with the 166th pick in last month’s NFL Draft by the Bengals. The Bengals traded up eight spots in the fifth round to make Anderson the fifth pick in their 2022 Draft class.

A Toledo native, Anderson played five years for the Rockets, mostly at strong safety. His resume on the field as a three-time captain is only topped by his reputation off of it, as he’s renowned for his leadership and character. Such traits made him a top target for the Bengals, who considered drafting him earlier had they not already picked a safety in Dax Hill in Round 1.

For the 2022 season, Anderson can expect to back up Vonn Bell at strong safety and contribute heavily on special teams, which he did plenty in college. Since Bell has one year remaining on his contract, it’s entirely possible that Anderson ends up replacing him in 2023 and beyond.

Anderson joins Hill, a fellow safety, as the first two draft picks to sign with Cincinnati since April’s draft.