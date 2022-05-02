Daxton Hill willing to play nickel or outside corner

New Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Daxton Hill is ready to do whatever is asked of him this fall.

Hill, who was selected by the Bengals in the first round and with the 31st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, met with the media for the first time as a Bengal Friday. He was asked whether he’d be willing to move to the outside corner position from nickel cornerback and safety where he played with the Michigan Wolverines throughout his college career.

“Yeah, I mean definitely,” Hill told All Bengals when asked if he wanted to try his hand at the outside cornerback spot. “With corner, that’s something I definitely have to prepare myself for. Whatever that is and whenever that is I’m ready for the challenge.”

Versatility is something that drew the Bengals to Hill.

“He definitely brings that versatility,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Friday.” I just think we get him here, see what he is, see what he’s all about. Once you get around these guys and see what they can handle, we’ll see.”

Hill will join Jesse Bates, Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Tycen Anderson among others in the Bengals’ secondary.