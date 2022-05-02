Bengals’ first 2 picks have plenty in common

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks safety Daxton Hill and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt have plenty in common. They are both versatile, they are both fast, and no one really knows what to do with them. At least not yet.

But Taylor-Britt knows one thing for certain.

“It depends on the scheme, of course, but I’m not afraid to hit,” Taylor-Britt said at his Pro Day. “(I have) ball skills.”

Taylor-Britt, at 5-11 and 196 pounds, is one of the most physical cornerbacks in the draft. Like Hill, he ran a 4.38 40 at the NFL Combine, and he doesn’t shy away from contact.

This past season, Taylor-Britt started all 12 games and recorded 51 tackles, including three for loss. He also had a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 11 passes broken up. Taylor-Britt finished with six interceptions on his career, but he knows he still has plenty of work to do.

“One thing I need to work on is my transition coming back downhill,” Taylor-Britt said.

Like Hill, Taylor-Britt was at his best on the big stage. He played well against some of the top receivers in the Big Ten, including Purdue’s David Bell and Chris Olave of Ohio State. But probably his best performance of the season came against Michigan, where he had 11 tackles and three pass breakups.

With his second-round selection, Taylor-Britt became the highest Cornhusker selected in the past six years.