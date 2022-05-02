“I can’t wait” to face Ja’Marr Chase and co. in practice, says Cam Taylor-Britt

Imagine being a rookie cornerback and having to face Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd every day in practice.

Most people in that position would be worried about getting burned and looking like a bust, suffering a blow to their self-esteem, and ultimately ending up out of the league.

But second round Draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt out of Nebraska has the confidence to embrace that challenge. He knows full well that it’ll only help him in the long run.

“Going against those top receivers like that and just helping my game so much to where guarding other receivers won’t be as hard,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there and actually get to practice in one-on-ones with those guys.”

This appears to be on account of the fact that Taylor-Britt “brings the juice” at practice “just like the game.” In other words, he exerts himself with an eye toward his development. That is a reflection of his competitive drive. “I wanna be first, and that’s in anything I do,” Taylor-Britt added.

