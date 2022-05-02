WATCH New Bengal Cam Britt-Taylor throws a ball 85 yards and lands perfect backflip

The Cincinnati Bengals just got a lot more athletic in their secondary.

First the addition of Michigan’s Daxton Hill, one of the most explosive defensive backs in the Draft. And then, in the second round, they selected Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt, who has blazing speed as well and incredible leaping ability.

In the video below, you will see Taylor-Britt leap over a tackling dummy, complete a perfect backflip, and heave a football 85 yards down the field on the practice field.

Enjoy.