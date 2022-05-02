Bengals News (5/2): Numbers for free agents revealed

Bengals Flex Muscles In Trend-Breaking Draft

"We got guys we had very positive opinions on," said Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin on Sunday as he took a breath as deep as his roster. "It's a different world picking in the back of every round. But once the draft gets rolling, it's pretty standard."

As in speed and defense rules The Jungle. Matching this draft's theme, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin had the quick trigger finger and raced up the draft board to trade up in two different rounds, a Bengals' first.

"Safety might not be the biggest need for the Bengals' secondary, he's really a hybrid who can match up in the nickel in coverage."

A defensive heavy draft was a result of the team addressing their weaknesses on offense in free agency. They signed veterans Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, La’el Collins, and Hayden Hurst. The previous two offseasons for the Bengals had been opposite; defensively focused in free agency while adding the offensive weapons via the draft.

Those big signings being offensive linemen Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and Ted Karras, plus tight end Hayden Hurst. As Joe Goodberry pointed out on Twitter, the team’s official website now lists jersey numbers for all four players.

He is one of the most versatile players in this draft class. He was named first team to the All-Big Ten Team as a junior, playing both slot corner and safety. He’s an extremely fluid and athletic prospect that should find his way onto the field as a rookie.

The NFL Draft provides teams with fresh-faced rookies who are ready to compete to make it on an NFL roster. The Cincinnati Bengals added six rookies through the draft and while it’s an exciting time for the team and the fans, five players are probably anxious about where they sit with the team now.

Bookie Radley-Hiles arrived at the University of Washington a year ago to improve his NFL chances, to learn from coaches considered the best in getting defensive backs ready to play.

A.J. Brown changed the game. It's one thing for Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford to gently orchestrate trades to greener pastures before free agency; they were established quarterbacks a decade into their careers, with as much leverage as an NFL player can possess. It's another paradigm entirely for a fourth-year receiver like Brown to pull it off over the course of a few weeks in April.

HOUSTON -- As he stepped away from behind the lectern this past Friday and opened the floor to questions for the team's two first-round draft choices, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio offered parting words to cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.

The 2022 NFL Draft is over -- but the team-building process continues with the signing of undrafted rookie free agents. Below is a positional ranking of the best remaining undrafted prospects following the conclusion of Round 7 in Las Vegas.

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason don't exactly bring the same juice as Russell Wilson, who departed to Denver via trade earlier this offseason