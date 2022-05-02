Bengals hosting Florida guard Stewart Reese as tryout player

A former teammate of Evan McPherson and Zach Carter is hoping to join the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

The Bengals have invited Florida guard Stewart Reese to compete in rookie minicamp as a tryout player, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Reese, who is notably 6-5 and 350 pounds, spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a starter for the Gators, all at the right guard position. While he was a staple in the starting lineup, his Pro Football Focus grades were less than desirable. He finished the 2021 season with a 55.5 grade and netted a 55.8 grade in 2020.

Reese was a graduate transfer originally from Mississippi State. A class of 2016 recruit of Dan Mullen’s, Reese followed Mullen to Florida after making the SEC Academic Honor Roll from 2016-18. He also played right tackle for Mississippi State before settling in at right guard.

As a tryout player, Reese will come in and compete for a spot on the Bengals’ 90-man roster and then do so again when training camp ensues in July.