Kevin Huber re-signs with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed unrestricted free agent punter Kevin Huber to a one-year contract for the 2022 season, the team announced Monday. This news comes after the Bengals didn’t select a punter in the 2022 NFL Draft, despite the team reportedly wanting to do so.

Huber, a 14th-year veteran, is the team’s longest-tenured player. He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history.

A Cincinnati native (McNicholas High School), Huber stands as the Bengals’ career leader in every significant punting category, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337), and he also shares the franchise record for longest punt (75).

Originally a Bengals fifth-round draft pick in 2009, Huber was an initial-ballot Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He has been the team’s holder on placekicks his entire career.

Looking ahead, Huber will compete with Drue Chrisman for the punting job. Chrisman, a former undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, spent much of his rookie year on the practice squad and was re-signed this offseason, likely to bring competition to the punting room with Huber’s best days behind the 36-year-old veteran.