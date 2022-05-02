Bengals land Wisconsin WR Kendric Pryor and Peru State DB Delonte Hood

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to be active in adding rookie talent to the team in the post-draft free agent market.

This time, we have a wide receiver in the mix and, of course a defensive back. The just can’t seem to get enough defensive backs.

The receiver, Kendric Pryor is another Big Ten product for the team to add. Pryor appeared in 40 games with The University of Wisconsin, with 24 starts. Pryor comes off a senior season in which he hauled in 32 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns.

The Badgers didn’t necessarily have phenomenal quarterback play last season, but Pryor was able to show flashes here and there. He will come to spring camps in hopes of finding a place for himself in the Bengals’ talented wide receiver room.

Blessed for this opportunity and ready to get to work. #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/npds9Rwwq9 — Kendric Pryor (@_KPryor3) May 1, 2022

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Bengals if a defensive back wasn’t in the mix.

Since Day 1 of the draft, it is clear they are looking to stack talent in that department. The latest signee is defensive back Delonte Hood out of Peru State, per the school.

Hood, a junior played in 10 games last season with 21 total tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception, and one blocked kick.

After not getting an NFL Combine invite, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Hood took part in the Nebraska Pro Day. He recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash, 4.20 20-yard shuttle, 6.84 3-cone drill, a 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-5 broad jump, and had 12 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Coming from a small college many just learned about this offseason, Hood is facing an uphill battle in a defensive back group that is suddenly one of the deeper areas of the roster, Hood will have to make quite the impression this spring and summer just to earn a spot on the practice squad.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of both players.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!