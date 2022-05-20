Cam Taylor-Britt already impressing Bengals teammates

The Cincinnati Bengals second round draft pick of last month’s NFL Draft is already turning heads on the practice field.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, the Bengals’ second-round 60th-overall pick out of Nebraska, has been impressing his teammates during OTA’s.

Veteran corner and teammate Mike Hilton has been impressed with the young corner in his first weeks working with the Nebraska product.

“He’s long. He’s a lot taller than I expected. He has some length,” Hilton told Bengals.com “That will be good for us. He looks smooth and agile.”

“I called him ‘The Energizer Bunny,’” Bengals wide receiver and Taylor-Britt’s former Nebraska teammate Stanley Morgan added. “He’s a hard worker. He’s always been that way We’ll get an energetic humble beast.”

Hilton will work to mentor Taylor-Britt this offseason as the Bengals secondary gets ready for two battles with Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson as well as games against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and several other Pro Bowl quarterbacks.

“I’ll make sure he’s ready. That’s part of being a leader and a vet,” Hilton said.

Taylor-Britt joins Bengals first round pick Daxton Hill and fourth round selection Tycen Anderson as newcomers looking to help improve a Bengals secondary that ranked 26th in pass defense last season.