Bengals News (5/20): Joe Burrow weighs in on Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield

Joe Burrow: Browns had to take a chance at Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield will land on his feet

“When you have a guy like Deshaun (Watson), you have to take a chance at that because he’s such a great player. But Baker (Mayfield) is a really good player. He’ll land on his feet.”

Regrading the 2019 NFL Draft: Bill Belichick goes from perfect to failure, 49ers improve from ‘C’ to ‘A

Pete Prisco looks back at his 2019 draft grades, though it features the same grade for the Bengals, who are still waiting for second-round pick Drew Sample to do literally anything.

Burrow Takes Playful Shot at Ja'Marr Chase

Already one of the best duo's in the NFL, Chase and Burrow led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

Regrading the 2021 NFL Draft classes: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins among biggest risers

The Bengals initially got a decent grade following their 2021 draft haul. It got a boost thanks to how special Ja’Marr Chase and Evan McPherson were. It could look even better in the future if guys like Joseph Ossai and Chris Evans pan out after showing flashes in Year 1.

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team

This was a fair assessment of the Bengals and their revamped offensive line, which has a world of potential, but establishing chemistry is still a big key as OTAs roll on.

PFF: 2022 Edge Rusher Rankings and Tiers

There have been few NFL climates as good as today's for pass-rushers. The league has responded to the increase in volume and production of the passing game with defenders who can affect the game with pressure.

Punter Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens’ longest-tenured player in franchise history, announces his retirement

Punter Sam Koch, who was the Ravens’ longest-tenured player in franchise history, announced his retirement Thursday.

Pittsburgh Panthers star WR Jordan Addison to join USC Trojans

USC has won over Jordan Addison, the former Pittsburgh standout wide receiver and one of the best players to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Nick Saban laments singling out Texas A&M and Jackson State, remains critical of NIL application

Alabama coach Nick Saban says he was wrong to "single out" Texas A&M and Jackson State but stands by his criticism of the application of name, image and likeness rules.

Inaugural NFL coach and front office accelerator program slated for Spring League Meeting on May 23-24 in Atlanta

As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater coach and C-suite level diversity among clubs, the League announced plans today to host its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

Op-Ed: The power of networking in the NFL

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent writes an Op-Ed detailing the importance of networking opportunities for NFL front office and coaching positions.

Deion Sanders: Nick Saban wasn't talking to Jimbo Fisher and me, Saban was talking to his boosters

"He was talking to his boosters. He was talking to his alumni. He was talking to his givers. He was trying to get money. That was what he was doing. He was just using us to get to where he was trying to get to.”