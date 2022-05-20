Troy Walters has already risen in the the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff, so it shouldn’t be too long before another greater opportunity arises for him.

That opportunity could come in Cincinnati, but it may come from someplace else in the NFL.

The rest of the league will get to network a bit with Walters next week during the Inaugural NFL coach and front office accelerator program. The Bengals are sending Walters down to the Spring League Meeting as one of 60 potential head coach and general manager candidates.

The program is designed to promote greater diversity amongst the league’s coaching and personnel ranks and “will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners,” per NFL.com

Walters, a former NFL wide receiver of eight years, is entering his third year with the Bengals and second as wide receivers coach after spending a year as assistant receivers coach. A lot of the route combinations you see in the red zone come from Walters’ football mind.

Play-calling is likely in Walters’ future, and next week will hopefully accelerate that possibility towards reality.