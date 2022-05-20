 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cam Taylor-Britt and Jeff Gunter sign rookie contracts

The Bengals sign their second and seventh-round picks to their first NFL contracts.

By Jason Marcum
NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive lineman Jeff Gunter to their rookie contracts, the team announced Friday.

Taylor-Britt, weighing in at 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, was the Bengals’ second-round pick by way of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played in 42 career games and racked up 140 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions, 27 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Gunter, standing at 6-foot-4 and 258 pounds, was a seventh-round pick out of Coastal Carolina. He played in 48 games for the Chanticleers while amassing 174 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and five total pass defenses.

Four of the Bengals’ six 2022 draft picks are now under contract as OTAs rev up. The only ones left are third-round Florida Gators defensive lineman Zacha Carter and fourth-round North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson.

