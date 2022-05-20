Bengals preseason schedule finalized

The dates and times of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 preseason schedule have been finalized, the team announced Friday.

The fun begins when the Bengals open preseason play at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 12th at 7:30 pm ET.

Up next, Cincinnati hits the road to take on the New York Giants on Sunday, August 21st at 7 pm.

Finally, the Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium for the third preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 27th at 7 pm.

Single game tickets are on sale now for all 10 Bengals home games. Fans interested in tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or visit Bengals.com/tickets.

Bengals Preseason Schedule 2022