Bengals News (5/21): More praise for Cam Taylor-Britt

Bengals Rookie CB Abu Daramy-Swaray's improbable shot

The improbable story of the newest Bengal. Abu Daramy-Swaray’s dream has come courtesy of a tireless mother who survived a civil war to bring the dream to America, a devoted brother he didn’t see for nine years, a league in Germany that allows two Americans on the field at once, two old friends from a cobwebbed coaching staff nearly 50 years old and a long-ago Ohio football legend named Woody Hayes.

Browns’ Myles Garrett comments on Joe Burrow’s funny Instagram post

The Bengals vs. Browns rivalry is about to be fun in 2022.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase catching 10,000 footballs for summer training

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is hard at work trying to improve upon his historic rookie season.

Film Breakdown: Is Cordell Volson Ready to Push For Cincinnati Bengals' Starting Left Guard Job?

NFL Insider Praises Bengals Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: 'Superstar Potential'

Around the League

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and QB Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll wants QB Daniel Jones to 'turn it loose'

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll says he wants quarterback Daniel Jones to "turn it loose" and not be afraid of making mistakes.

Report - Michael Vick will leave retirement to join Fan Controlled Football

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday.