Bengals and Zachary Carter agree to rookie deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with rookie defensive lineman Zachary Carter, according to Aaron Wilson. The Bengals have since confirmed the news.

The 95th-overall pick in this year’s draft, Carter joins the Bengals after a standout career with the Florida Gators. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder had 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this past season as a redshirt senior.

Carter finished his collegiate career with 107 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He’s expected to play defensive tackle in Lou Anarumo’s defense, though Carter can also play on the end.

Like many Bengals draft picks under head coach Zac Taylor, Carter is also a positive influence in the community, as he was named to the 2021 SEC Community Service Team.

Carter becomes the fifth Bengals selection from this year’s NFL Draft to sign his deal. The only one left is fourth-round pick Cordell Volson.

