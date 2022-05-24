Bengals News (5/24): AFC North runs through Cincinnati

New Kickoff Time For Bengals-Rams Preseason Game

The Bengals are adding another nationally televised game to the schedule. NFL Network will air the Bengals' third preseason game against the L.A. Rams on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is now scheduled for 6 p.m., an hour earlier than previously announced.

Bengals, Rams in preseason practice

The two teams from the last Super Bowl practicing against each other in the next preseason may be a first when the Bengals host the Rams for two sessions before staging their preseason finale on Saturday night, Aug. 27 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Cordell Volson could be the final piece to Joe Burrow's offensive line

Finally, the phone rang. With the 136th pick, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the 6-foot-6 tackle out of North Dakota State, making him the Bengals’ only draft pick on the offensive side of the ball. When his name was shown on the giant display, cheers from close friends and family seated around him filled the 12,500-square-foot storage facility.

GMFB says AFC North runs through Cincinnati and the Bengals

As usual, the offseason discussion around the NFL has become exhausted, to the point the Cincinnati Bengals, a team coming off the Super Bowl, haven’t been considered the favorites in the AFC North.

Scotty Washington at TE is interesting Bengals camp storyline to watch

“He’s re-branded himself a tight end and we’re going to work with him. He’s a big fast, strong guy. There’s a lot of nuance to playing tight end. Really, after the quarterback, the tight end has to know the most. He has to learn to block in both the pass game and the run game and he has to have good enough technique to block guys like Myles Garrett on the edge and in the run game you’re not just going down there blocking the ‘C’ Gap. It will be a process, the kind of thing he just has to get better at every day. He really looks good with the weight he’s put on and I’m excited to work with him.”

Bengals star teams up with old pals to promote men's health

The “Pretty Boy” moisturizer developed by Kevin Niehoff of Mason and his college roommate at The Ohio State University, Ben Feys, got a huge endorsement last week when Hubbard shared an ad on his Instagram account in which Hubbard proudly slathers on the product with a smile.

Bengals News: AFC North odds and Jessie Bates trade rumors

Despite last year’s success, not everything is smiles and sunshine. Jessie Bates was slapped with the franchise tag after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract. The Bengals have until July 15 to ink him to a new deal or else he’ll play on the franchise tag, something Bates has claimed he refuses to do.

Cincinnati Bengals to Host Rams for Joint Practices Ahead of Preseason Finale

"They were open to coming out here. Probably wouldn't have done it the other way around," Taylor told Hobson. "It's a coach I trust and two teams I think will work well together. A lot of these teams get paired up as the season comes to a conclusion. We were two teams left without a dance partner. We just jumped on the opportunity … We know how they practice, they know how we practice. There are a lot of similarities.

Around the league

Most complete teams heading into 2022 NFL season: Buccaneers, Chargers at the top

Today, I'm identifying the rosters that currently look like the NFL's best from top to bottom. One team you won't see in my list is the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are a little too top heavy to crack my top five. Now, here is my ranking of the top five most complete teams heading into 2022.

NFL announces additional international home marketing areas

Under the leadership of the International Committee, the NFL announced Tuesday that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Los Angeles Rams adding New Zealand as their fourth IHMA and the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana -- the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.

AFC East projected starters for 2022 NFL season: Bills, Dolphins and Jets significantly improved

The only risk among the pass catchers is expecting Gabriel Davis to step up to the No. 2 spot for a full season, but the Bills know him best and the upside is evident. (It doesn't get much higher than putting up 201 yards and four scores in a playoff game.)

Former Rams, Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'never' thought 'I wish I was out there' during 2021 season

"There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, 'I wish I was out there,'" Gurley said, via LX.com’s Mike Gavin. "I appreciated my time in the league and I've done things I could have never even dreamed about."