Alex Cappa sidelined with core muscle injury

OTAs are underway for the Bengals, who have most of their veterans currently in Cincinnati for offseason work.

Unfortunately, there are several players unable to go due to injury, one of which being Alex Cappa.

Signed this offseason away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cappa is expected to be one of the Bengals’ starting guards this season and hopefully be a major upgrade at a position that’s hurt the team in recent years.

Thankfully, head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t think Cappa’s core muscle injury is anything serious, and it should sideline him for just a few weeks.

Zac Taylor says it's a "core muscle deal" with Alex Cappa. Miss a couple weeks. Nothing serious right now. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/OB3jPQ7qMH — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 24, 2022

Cappa, a fifth-year player out of Humboldt State, was a third-round pick by the Bucs in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the bench, Cappa became the starting right guard in 2019 and has kept it since while missing just three games due to injury. He even tried to play with a broken leg against Washington in the 2020-21 NFL playoffs, so toughness has never been an issue with him.

Last season, Cappa recorded career highs in Pro Football Focus pass blocking (69.2) and run blocking (69) grades, finishing with an overall mark of 71.9, the sixth-highest among starting right guards.

Here’s to hoping Cappa is back on the field and ready to rock when it’s time for training camp.