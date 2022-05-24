 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Alex Cappa sidelined with core muscle injury

It’s not expected to keep him out too long.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

OTAs are underway for the Bengals, who have most of their veterans currently in Cincinnati for offseason work.

Unfortunately, there are several players unable to go due to injury, one of which being Alex Cappa.

Signed this offseason away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cappa is expected to be one of the Bengals’ starting guards this season and hopefully be a major upgrade at a position that’s hurt the team in recent years.

Thankfully, head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t think Cappa’s core muscle injury is anything serious, and it should sideline him for just a few weeks.

Cappa, a fifth-year player out of Humboldt State, was a third-round pick by the Bucs in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the bench, Cappa became the starting right guard in 2019 and has kept it since while missing just three games due to injury. He even tried to play with a broken leg against Washington in the 2020-21 NFL playoffs, so toughness has never been an issue with him.

Last season, Cappa recorded career highs in Pro Football Focus pass blocking (69.2) and run blocking (69) grades, finishing with an overall mark of 71.9, the sixth-highest among starting right guards.

Here’s to hoping Cappa is back on the field and ready to rock when it’s time for training camp.

In This Stream

Bengals 2022 OTAs: Everything to know

View all 11 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...