Bengals vs. Rams preseason matchup moved to NFL Network

The Cincinnati Bengals have added another nationally televised game to the schedule.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the NFL Network will air the Bengals’ third and final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 27th at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is now scheduled for 6 pm ET, an hour earlier than previously announced.

This was about as easy of a call as the NFL could make, even for a preseason game, since this will be a Super Bowl rematch of sorts.

Sure, we won’t see the starters play the whole game, though we should expect most of them to get at least a few series in. Remember, this is essentially what used to be the dress-rehearsal preseason game.

