2 Bengals make PFF’s top 25 players under 25

The future of the NFL is so bright it rivals that of a galaxy, and the Cincinnati Bengals are undoubtedly one of the brightest stars that make it shine.

Every offseason, Pro Football Focus composes a list of the top 25 players under the age of 25. For several years proceeding the Zac Taylor era, it would be uncommon to find a young Bengals in the rankings, let alone multiple. Because even during the 2015 season, the last year the Bengals were competent before this past year, that roster was consistent of players in their primes; they weren’t kids anymore.

The 2022 Bengals have an abnormal mix of high quality seasoned vets and damn-near elite younglings still on their rookie deals. And two of those younglings made the 2022 version of PFF’s list.

In case it wasn’t obvious, they are Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase took the No. 7 spot while Higgins squeaked inside the top 20 at No. 19. Check out the full list and descriptions here.

Not only do Chase and Higgins make up two of the five receivers on the list, the Bengals are also one of five clubs (Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons) with multiple players that made the cut. Former LSU running mate Justin Jefferson (No. 5) barely edged out Chase inside the top 10.

Considering both Chase (22) and Higgins (23) will be under 25 this time next year, it’s hard to believe they won’t both find themselves on this list again.

And if you’re wondering where Joe Burrow is, he’s probably at near the top of a 25-year old players list since his 25th birthday was back in December.