Bengals News (5/25): Analytics love Cincinnati’s offense

Bengals chart progress in Jackson Carman's bid to be left guard

"That's the really big thing is having Frank. You're going to learn, have him on you. You're growing. None of our paths are the same. That's life. In anything. Being able to have a guy with so much experience and knowledge and want to is a blessing no matter what form it comes in."

AFC North burning questions for 2022 season: Are the Bengals a fluke? Who is Steelers starting QB? And more

Don't sleep on the AFC North. Despite boasting the conference champion, the AFC North has been largely overlooked this offseason, as other divisions have received more attention from fans and media circles alike. Expect that to change if the North has yet another entertaining division race in 2022.

Bengals OL Alex Cappa out a few weeks due to injury

With Cappa out, Hakeem Adeniji lined up at right guard and Jackson Carman was in at left guard alongside the team’s other two new additions, center Ted Karras and right tackle La’el Collins.

Zac Taylor: Alex Cappa Being Evaluated for 'a Core Muscle Deal'

The Cincinnati Bengals don't quite have full attendance at OTAs this week, and one of those missing players is newly signed guard Alex Cappa. Head coach Zac Taylor commented on his absence after practice on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Bengals boast best cap situation of any NFL team

That sort of idea might not shock long-time Bengals fans too much, really. The team sticks to its rules about contracts and guaranteed cash. Impressively, it has managed to do so over the last two-plus seasons while suddenly spending major money on outside free agents, too.

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Cincinnati Bengals' Left Guard Competition

Jackson Carman might be the favorite to start at left guard, but he hasn't won the job yet. After an underwhelming rookie year, the former second round pick believes he's in position to play much better this season.

Bengals offense expected to be among NFL’s best, advanced metrics say

As it turned out, the Bengals’ offense came in third in Frelund’s projection rankings, behind only the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. So yes, even ahead of the offenses of teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Around the league

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among players poised to cash in

Although the Ravens have been attempting to sign him long term, Jackson has bided his time with fiscal matters despite being eligible for an extension after the 2020 season. His patience has paid off, as Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are all young, franchise quarterbacks who have each signed contracts that have substantially upped Jackson's value. Jackson has navigated through this process without an agent and has done a masterful job at that.

NFL mulling changes to traditional Pro Bowl format

It's still not enough, because the game itself -- largely played at less than full speed -- is not enough. As such, the NFL is discussing ways to improve the Pro Bowl and its week of events, including possibly eliminating the traditional Sunday game and using the day to showcase the players in it, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

Garoppolo, who underwent surgery on March 8, is expected to be ready for training camp. Where he will be throwing this summer remains the only question. Garoppolo and the Niners have maintained an open dialogue since the conclusion of the 2021 season about his future in San Francisco. 49ers general manager John Lynch recently said the team doesn't plan to cut the 30-year-old QB if no trade materializes.

Deshaun Watson accuser says she felt ‘scared’ and threatened by Browns QB

She also said at the end of a massage, Watson told her: "I know you have a career to protect," and "I know you don't want anyone messing with it just like I don't want anyone messing with mine."