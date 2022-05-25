 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Flexing the Might

This week, John and Anthony recap the happenings of OTAs, while also looking at some “Behind the Scenes Bengals” and a “Remember When...?”.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Bengals are conducting on-field work, but a few questions about the solid-looking squad linger. There are a few absences from workouts—be it from contract situations or injury.

We talk about the latest headlines on this week’s show, as well as “Behind-the-Scenes Bengals” and “Remember when...?”.

Join us for the live show at 8:30 p.m. ET, or get it on your favorite platform after the show!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

